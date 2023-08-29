Elgethun Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Albertsons Companies comprises about 1.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 680,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,547. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

