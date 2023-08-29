Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after buying an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,595,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,285,000 after purchasing an additional 292,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 5,974,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,104,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.