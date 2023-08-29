Elgethun Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

