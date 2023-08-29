Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

SBUX traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,906. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

