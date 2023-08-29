Elgethun Capital Management Sells 402 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,064. The company has a market cap of $328.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.68 and a 200-day moving average of $303.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

