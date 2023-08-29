Elgethun Capital Management Sells 7,778 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,333,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,846,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,217,000 after purchasing an additional 244,853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 856,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 10,147,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,497,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

