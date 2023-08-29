EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

