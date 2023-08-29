Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Exxon Mobil worth $638,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 3,821,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,956,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

