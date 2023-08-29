FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $464.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $437.90.

Shares of FDS opened at $429.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.58. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

