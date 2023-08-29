Financial Comparison: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -2,126.01% -83.58% -69.59% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arbe Robotics and 1mage Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.19%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and 1mage Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 56.53 -$40.49 million ($0.81) -3.17 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1mage Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

1mage Software beats Arbe Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

