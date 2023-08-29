First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 133,899 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Target worth $274,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.50. 2,843,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,638. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

