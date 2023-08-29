Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $9.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSR

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Fisker Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 55.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $3,817,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in Fisker by 4,874.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 497,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 487,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.