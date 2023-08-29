Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $225.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.36.

Five Below stock opened at $179.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.18. Five Below has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

