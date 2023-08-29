FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $272.37

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.37 and last traded at $271.27, with a volume of 43353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.02 and a 200 day moving average of $230.53.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

