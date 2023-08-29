Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 2.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 1,333,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,512,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Foot Locker Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

