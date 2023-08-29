Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $64,033.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,972.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $47,396,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $47,396,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frontdoor by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after buying an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,456,000.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 436,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 187.58% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

