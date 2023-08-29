Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Frontline has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.64%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 86.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

