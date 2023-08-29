General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

