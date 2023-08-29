General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.