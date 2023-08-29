Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 15th

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $39.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $277.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,350 shares of company stock worth $6,405,823. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

