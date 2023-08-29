Gruss & Co. LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,809,646,000 after purchasing an additional 492,960 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,233,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,847,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.31 and its 200 day moving average is $247.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

