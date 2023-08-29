Gruss & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. National Energy Services Reunited makes up approximately 0.8% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 156,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,788,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 89.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NESR stock remained flat at $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.