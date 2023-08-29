Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.29 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,534.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

