HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday.
Cybin Price Performance
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
