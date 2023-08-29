HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cybin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYBN

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.