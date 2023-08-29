Head-To-Head Analysis: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HG alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $14.48 million 1.41 $3.74 million $1.38 5.16 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.32 $29.72 million $1.28 13.38

This table compares HG and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 23.69% 12.16% 8.39% Alpine Income Property Trust 39.47% 6.16% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HG and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats HG on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

(Get Free Report)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.