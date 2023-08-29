Head to Head Contrast: RXO (RXO) & Its Competitors

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RXO to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RXO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 108 933 1839 32 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 42.12%. Given RXO’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares RXO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 167.79 RXO Competitors $3.93 billion $228.37 million 29.32

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

Summary

RXO rivals beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

