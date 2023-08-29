Head to Head Review: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $324.52 million 3.33 -$26.68 million ($0.12) -47.50 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.03 $30.00 million ($0.41) -1.39

This table compares Global Blue Group and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -8.15% -297.42% -1.86% Liberty TripAdvisor -1.85% -1.41% -0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Global Blue Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide. The company also provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.