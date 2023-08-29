Head to Head Survey: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.81% 32.12% 13.63% Yiren Digital 40.40% 27.36% 19.84%

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Yiren Digital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yiren Digital pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.46 $17.88 million ($1.03) -10.45 Yiren Digital $4.24 billion 0.06 $173.24 million $2.70 0.96

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Yiren Digital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.