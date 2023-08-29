Hedera (HBAR) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $80.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,083,237,217 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,083,237,217.112885 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05415454 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $50,942,395.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

