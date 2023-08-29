HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

HEICO Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $138.82 and a 52-week high of $182.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.33.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HEI

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.