HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Shares Gap Down to $167.85

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.85, but opened at $160.96. HEICO shares last traded at $158.24, with a volume of 90,324 shares changing hands.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in HEICO by 4.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in HEICO by 1.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

