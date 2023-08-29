Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.15 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 10,145,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,721,763. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

