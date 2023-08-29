High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 2,452,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,037. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

