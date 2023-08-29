HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 million, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 26.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 246,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 121,177 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

