Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.83 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

