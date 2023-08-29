Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HWM opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.