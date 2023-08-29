Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

