Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
INO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
