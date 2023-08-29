Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

