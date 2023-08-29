Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 7,130,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,950,602. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

