Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.58% from the company’s previous close.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 607,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

See Also

