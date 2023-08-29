InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,000 at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 5,900 ($74.37) to GBX 6,000 ($75.63) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($73.74) to GBX 5,390 ($67.94) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.15) to GBX 6,300 ($79.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,955.71 ($75.08).

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 5,878 ($74.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,099.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,224 ($53.25) and a one year high of GBX 6,100 ($76.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,592 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,492.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,071.43%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

