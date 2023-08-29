InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.48 on October 5th

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.483 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
InterContinental Hotels Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. InterContinental Hotels Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
IHG opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.22.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
