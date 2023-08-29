International Personal Finance plc (IPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 122.43 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.38 million, a PE ratio of 497.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 62.77 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.66).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

