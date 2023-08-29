Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $534.48.

INTU opened at $518.87 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

