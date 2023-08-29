Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 11.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,090. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.