Investors Buy Large Volume of UP Fintech Call Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,673 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,582 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,731,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.37. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

