iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Boosted by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,722. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

