iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $554,291,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 312,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

