iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Raised by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,686 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.