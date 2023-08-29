iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Raised by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,686 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
