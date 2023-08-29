iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 803,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 293,559 shares.The stock last traded at $38.85 and had previously closed at $38.50.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 1,304,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after buying an additional 1,084,330 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,147 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,381,000 after buying an additional 629,800 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

